Experts have called 7 reasons to dance
Dancing is not only fun and enjoyable activity that lifts the mood. Dancing is a way not only to support a man in good form, but also significantly strengthen their health. There are different styles of dance from classical ballet to funk. What can benefit all of us dance a moment, said the experts.
1. Dancing to strengthen the heart and blood vessels
During certain dances, the person performs the same exercise, as in doing cardio. The Ministry of health and social services, the United States argues that to benefit health, adults need to perform load with the average intensity for 2.5-5 hours per week. As well as during the dance there is a change in heart rhythm, it can be said that all dancing can be good cardio.
2. Dance for improving physical samochuvstvieI
Director of physical training of the company ACT professional dancer Jonathan Tylicki claims that dance classes are a form of physical exercise. Besides, doing dance moves, movements occur in all planes, what a great positive effect on physical activity.
3. “Dance — all”
A great variety of types of dance allows each person to choose the type of dance classes which it is capable and can bring joy. To exclude doubts about playing a certain type of dance will help you advice of a doctor or instructor.
4. Dancing contributes to the improvement of thinking
Physical activity, improve blood circulation, and with it the improved nutrition of the brain — the best way affect human cognitive abilities, especially in adulthood. According to studies, dance classes improve the functioning parts of the brain responsible for memory.
5. Dancing stimulates the brain
A great lesson in memory will be a performance of tap dancing (for those who do not have contraindications). After all, says Jonathan Tylicki, this dance requires concentration with a constant change of movements and the repetition of certain movements and shapes.
6. Unity in dance
Any person who is able to at least move a bit — maybe to learn to dance. And as you know, the dances involve communication, which certainly will be useful for improving emotional state.
7. Dances cheer up
If you do not have the opportunity to attend dance clubs — dance house. Maybe at first it will seem to you ridiculous, stupid — don’t stop. After a few minutes of active movements you will be involved, will feel a burst of energy, along with improving your mood. Because dance can help to distract from problems, to improve mental and emotional health.
Choose your style of dance, dance by themselves and infect other dances and be healthy!