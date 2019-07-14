Experts have called a new method of losing weight
These factors lead to a decrease in insulin sensitivity.
Scientists from the US said that those who want to lose weight and protect yourself from diseases that can be a result of obesity should not focus on fat loss, and strengthening muscles.
The researchers came to the conclusion that the state of the muscle affects the weight loss process. Muscle weakness associated with frequent stress, lack of physical activity and the influence of nutrition on the body. These factors lead to lower insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of diabetes and heart disease and blood vessels.
According to study author Ryan Harris, when losing weight you need to focus precisely on quality muscle to improve metabolism and cardiovascular health.
One of the advantages of muscle health is that they “pull” glucose from the blood.