Experts have called an unexpected contributing factor to weight loss
Scientists have found that brain activity promotes weight loss.
High brain load can help a person to lose weight. These conclusions during my research work made by scientists from the United States. It turned out that with the active work of the brain, most of the energy is precisely to achieve his needs.
Experts in the field of anthropology College of arts and Sciences, Weinberg conducted a study and found that with increasing energy needs the brain, the body will lose weight not worse, than during exercise. To do this, scientists have traced how, over time, develops the human brain.
Thus, the greatest burden is on the brain at the age of five. At this time it is actively developing, which leads to significant energy costs that go to the development of intelligence. Scientists estimate that in five years the human brain consumes two-thirds of all energy which enters the body. Because of this, at the age of five often reduces the weight of the child.
But then brain activity is reduced, and the brain begins to consume less energy, which leads to a spike of body weight. However, as they say us researchers, we can influence energopotreblenie of the brain, especially in children. Thus, the more active the child’s brain will develop, the less body fat will make the body. According to experts, in adulthood this will make it easier to control the weight and not having chronic problems with it.