Experts have called an unusual factor indicates the risk of cancer
The abundance of moles on the body, especially on hands, women could be a precursor to breast cancer. This is the conclusion, the results of the study, made by scientists from the University of Arkansas.
Such communication, according to the authors of scientific work due to the estrogen, the increased production which contributes to the development of neoplastic processes and the growth of nevi. The abundance of moles on the female body indicates that the production of this hormone in the body is redundant. If the woman hands over 15 units of moles, so she increased risk of breast cancer. In the course of the study, researchers examined data on more than 74,000 women. Monitoring was conducted over 24 years. For the period of the experiment breast cancer ill 11.4% of participants. Among those who had few nevi, are faced with breast cancer of 8.48% in women.
According to scientists, ladies who have a lot of moles on your body, you should be careful and more responsible attitude to own health, because this category may be at increased risk of developing breast cancer.