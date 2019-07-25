Experts have called an unusual use of fat for human health
The fat on the hips can protect women from these deadly exacerbations of chronic cardiovascular diseases like strokes and heart attacks. And belly fat, in turn, on the contrary increases the risk of exacerbations.
This conclusion, according to the publication European Heart Journal, researchers from the Medical College albert Einstein (United States), which for eighteen years conducted surveillance of thousands of women in age of menopause.
In a long-term experiment involved more than two and a half thousand women with normal BMI. One of the key objectives of the study was verification of the hypothesis according to which distribution of body fat influences the development of diseases of the heart and blood vessels.
The hypothesis, according to the authors of a research project, it was confirmed that strokes and heart attacks occur more often in women, the body fat which is accumulated around the waist.
Among the quarter of women with normal BMI, but with a wide waist, twice as often recorded strokes and heart attacks.
But among those who took part in the experiment, women with thighs the risk of exacerbations of cardiovascular diseases was approximately forty percent lower.
The highest risk of exacerbations SPZ was marked in women with localized fat in the stomach area.
Scientists say that the correlation between fat distribution and exacerbations of the SPZ is in need of further study.