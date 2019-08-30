Experts have called dangerous for the heart the waist in men and women
Too wide waist is a threat for the heart, state medical examiners office.
Experts have called a dangerous waist measurement at which men and women increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. According to them, for women it is an indicator of more than 80 cm for men over 94 cm
Scientists have concluded that keeping waist circumference less than 80 cm in women and 94 centimetres in men is “a simple way to prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases”.
In addition, according to them, to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke, help quitting Smoking, daily consumption of 500 grams of vegetables and fruits, as well as 30 minutes of moderate physical activity (in daily format). It should be remembered and recommended by doctors daily allowance of salt and do not use more than 5 grams per day.