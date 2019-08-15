Experts have called excessive daytime sleep could be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease
Excessive sleep in the daytime may be one of the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The relevant conclusions made by scientists from the U.S., representing the University of California, San Francisco.
In the experiment, the scientists studied three groups of people, one of which consisted of healthy citizens, and the second included patients with Alzheimer’s disease in the early stages, the third — those who have the disease passed into the neurons. Eventually managed to establish that the development problems the person may need in a long day dream that is caused by loss of brain a large number of their neurons is not able to recover.
Anxiety daytime sleepiness should call in cases when a person normally sleeps at night. Subsequent studies have shown that this symptom is caused by the accumulation in the brain of Tau protein, however, precise conclusions may require additional research.