Experts have called for drinks, which should be abandoned after 50 years
Experts have compiled a list of drinks, from the use which it is better to give people over the age of 50. During this period the metabolic process in the body slows down, which requires adjustments in diet and nutrition.
Contrary to misconceptions, safe doses of alcohol does not exist, since even small amounts of alcohol irritate the gastric mucosa, contributing to the wear of the latter, in the long term increases the risk of cancer of the digestive system. In fresh juices have high sugar levels, which will be a blow to the pancreas, so the fruit should be consumed raw. Coffee recommended to eliminate from the diet those people over 50 who suffer from high blood pressure.
Sweet drinks can have a negative impact on the figure of a man, and also threaten the development of inflammation, which is associated with a high sugar content. Even useful at first glance, green tea contains lot of caffeine, so it is better to prefer herbal drinks chamomile and rosehip.