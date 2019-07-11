Experts have called four absolutely useless, but delicious meals
Experts have identified four absolutely useless, but at the same time delicious porridge. Called several types of cereals, including semolina and oats.
The list opens with semolina, it is included in children’s diet, being high-calorie. The study showed that the effect of this dish is minimal. Grain is made from the inner layer of the wheat grain, it is low in fiber and vitamins, but the ratio of mineral acids is unbalanced. In mahnke lot of carbohydrates and starch, when you eat large meals may develop obesity. Followed by rice, and many believe that the mess of it useful. Stores sell ground grain, and there’s little need substances, doctors say, should eat brown rice.
Then call the instant oatmeal. This dish is cooked very quickly, but does not benefit the body. You need to buy the usual cereal, as it has a lot of roughage, vitamins and minerals. In addition, the oats well removes toxins, neutralizes toxins and cholesterol. The list closes millet porridge. There are no amino acids that this cereal is absolutely useless in terms of maintaining health, experts say.