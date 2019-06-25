Experts have called natural remedies for constipation
If constipation and flatulence do not cause serious diseases, to restore function of the intestine is possible without drugs.
Many people suffer from constipation, but I prefer not to talk about. Regularly going to the toilet “in large” is necessary for the normal functioning of the body. Fortunately, from constipation, there are natural remedies can relieve a person from problems. Scientists have named products that can facilitate the passage of stool in the intestines.
Oranges and lemon juice. You need to take 1 teaspoon of juice and mix with a glass of warm water. In the beverage to add a little salt. This tool improves the digestive system if you drink it on an empty stomach. As for the oranges, these citrus fruits are rich in fiber. Their use morning and evening to cleanse the intestines. White streaks with fruit it is advisable not to remove.
Raisins and figs. You can soak the raisins in water, and the next morning eat a handful on an empty stomach. This product is considered the best natural laxative that helps even with constipation associated with pregnancy. Figs also help to go to the toilet without any problems. You need to take a few berries and boil them in milk. The resulting drink is warm.
Flax seeds. These grains are sold in pharmacies, and with other seasonings. They can pour boiling water and wait until the mucus is produced. You can eat flax seeds just with a spoon, without prior preparation. They cleanse the intestines and improve peristalsis. It should be borne in mind that flax seed is a diuretic, so not recommended for people who have stones in the urinary channel.
Doctors warn that constipation can talk about various problems in the digestive system, and the lack of vitally important elements. Recently, it has been proven that deficiency of vitamin B12 is responsible for many important functions in the body, becomes the cause of constipation and flatulence. If constipation continues for a long time, and folk remedies do not help, you need to consult a doctor.