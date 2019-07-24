Experts have called on the person specifying the period of his life
Leading experts in the field of gerontology are convinced that the primary reason for determining how long a man lives is the health of his intestines. Namely: what organisms and how many are in the human gut.
Metabolic syndrome, which increasingly occupies a leading position among other diseases occur due to not proper functioning of the intestines. Such a process is the result of a not uniform intestinal beneficial and harmful bacteria. Such a process leads to the development of hypertension, excess weight, thickening of blood, change in blood sugar levels.
According to scientists, about 70% of the health of our immune system is directly linked to the health of our intestines. In the intestine there is a huge number of immune cells that help fight viruses and other pathogenic microorganisms.
Any change of the intestinal microflora immediately affects our body: there are food allergies, frequent headaches, up to migraines, deteriorating sleep quality, insomnia appears. In humans, reduced efficiency, and even depression may develop.
Therefore, it is necessary attentive to all the changes that occur in our gut:frequent constipation, diarrhoea, flatulence — can signal that the gut something is wrong. Do not ignore these signals of the body and get tested at the doctor.