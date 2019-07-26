Experts have called products that brings aging
Experts have called food that causes premature withering. These include sugar and processed meats.
Nutritionists pointed out that sugar slows down the synthesis of collagen, which is responsible for skin elasticity.
Also have a negative impact on the human body products such as processed meats. It not only causes inflammation, but also negatively affects the metabolism.
As for the salt, then it is not useful, as the delay fluid in the body and causes swelling.
Coffee is not only a bad effect on the enamel of the teeth, but also dehydrates the body, contributes to wrinkles and microcracks.
Skin aging is also a cause of alcohol, in particular, cause the appearance of swelling and protrusion of the blood vessels.
Products from corn, including cereal, chips, and popcorn, disturb the body’s balance of omega-3 and omega-6.