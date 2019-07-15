Experts have called simple exercise to reduce the pressure
High blood pressure raises the risk of heart disease, strokes and other dangerous diseases. Experts have called simple exercise that improved the health and well-being.
Scientists say that there is no specific set of exercises would be perfect for anyone. There are General guidelines and must be adhered to. Every day you should perform aerobic exercises for 30 minutes, and the most effective of them consider Cycling, walking and swimming. In a further exercise should be prolonged to 60 minutes a day. However, experts suggest twice a week to strength training, purpose of training should be the workout of all major muscle groups. You must calculate the weight that provides two or three approaches, performing 10-12 reps each. For this fit exercise machines, dumbbells, barbell, effectively and push-UPS.
Exercise with high intensity and to reduce blood pressure to normal. Before you start training, you should consult your doctor.