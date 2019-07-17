Experts have called the 3 major symptom of prostate cancer
Dr. Paul Stillman from the UK called three signs of when an enlarged prostate that may indicate cancer. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
According to the doctor, urinary incontinence is one of the most common symptoms of prostate enlargement, which is caused by the narrowing of the urethra. Men with the condition have to Wake up in the night several times, which leads to problems with sleep quality. If this phenomenon is observed for a long time, you need to consult a doctor, since it is possible malignancy.
There is also a link between prostate enlargement and erectile dysfunction, although the reason is not clear, says Paul Stillman. This also should include less sexual desire. A weak urine stream is a third possible symptom of cancer, especially if the representative of the stronger sex more than 50 years.
“Signs of cancer are very similar to symptoms of an enlarged prostate, so early diagnosis is always important. Every person which you have described the conditions that must apply to a medical facility,” said Paul Stillman.