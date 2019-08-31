Experts have called the advantage of overweight people over thin
As shown by recent studies, the advantage full of people in front of lean is that it is their weight, which saves the time of abnormally high temperatures. Scientists explain this by the fact that body fat serves as protection against overheating, such as “Uzbek robe.”
Specialists found out that in the period of abnormally high temperatures, the cause of death and complications in the cardiovascular system was not overweight as previously thought, but quite other factors.
The extra weight serves as protection for the body from overheating. All the matter in the thermal conductivity of the adipose tissue in the body, which other body tissues. In the case when on the street, the thermometer held steady at moderately high figures, subcutaneous tissue creates a layer that prevents the penetration of heat. At the same time, at higher ambient temperatures it is more lean slow heat loss.
Experts remind that the high temperature can cause exacerbation of diabetes, lung diseases, neurological diseases, and peptic ulcer disease and urinary system.