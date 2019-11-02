Experts have called the age when people start to grow old
A team of scientists from America and Finland determined the age at which men and women begins to significantly “surrender” health.
Thus, experts have come to the conclusion that 30 years for women and 40 years for men begin irreversible age-related changes affecting health. At this age increases the risk of heart disease leading to early death.
Before find out, scientists conducted a study examining several thousand case histories of people living in different parts of the world. The age difference between men and women experts explain the strong women’s vulnerability to stress, tendency to overweight and an unbalanced diet.
Doctors strongly advise to follow the diet and perform regular preventive examinations, since the critical age of 30 and 40 years for women and men.