Experts have called the best way to lose weight
No need to dwell on the reduction of body fat, it is far better to strengthen and tone the muscles of the body — this advice was given by scientists from the United States losing weight people. The development of muscle they think is the best way to become slimmer.
Specialists from the Medical College of Georgia said that the poor condition of skeletal muscles is associated with the development of a number of disorders associated with a growth of excess weight and obesity. They include low body’s sensitivity to insulin, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes, vascular disease.
Muscles, keeping them in good shape, you can improve metabolic and cardiovascular health, the consequence will be the long-awaited weight loss doctors believe, from the USA. Experts explain that the developed muscles use a lot of oxygen and, in General, consumes a lot of energy that makes them to actively extracting the glucose from the blood. The poor condition of the muscles, by contrast, reduces insulin sensitivity, giving rise to disturbances in mechanisms of appetite and food intake, as well as failures in the internal systems.
“The condition of the muscles depends on metabolic homeostasis, defining human sensitivity to insulin. Good muscle mass associated with increased insulin sensitivity, and it is important for the prevention of diabetes and obesity”, — cites the opinion of researchers in Medicalxpress.
The scientists added that the trained muscles also carry out the production of important proteins Mokenov, the activity of which associated healthy function of the whole organism.