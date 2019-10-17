Experts have called the biggest financial mistake that we make
Financial experts have called the biggest financial mistake most people.
We all make mistakes when it comes to money. Sometimes we pay, sometimes we choose the wrong credit card, and sometimes spend money that we absolutely unnecessary, writes CNBC.
But there is one mistake you really can’t afford it, says Tiffany Alicia, an expert on personal Finance and founder of The Budgetnista. This error is nothing to do.
“I did that, too: not knowing how to do it right, I didn’t do anything,” says Alicia.
But it’s easy to fix, according to experts. Just start to act. Take small steps. Think about your financial journey as journey, Alicia recommends.
For example, if you begin a trip from new Jersey to California after work, you need to turn on the lights. But California does not appear in the light of your headlights as soon as you start your journey.
Instead of giving up and going home, you need to start a movement. Guess what happens? When you start moving, your headlights will show the next 100 metres, and then the next. Your path will be illuminated as you move forward.
“It’s the same with your financial journey, says Alicia. — Maybe you don’t know everything about how to manage their money and finances today. This is perfectly normal. Just start a movement.”