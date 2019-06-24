Experts have called the dangers of sit-UPS for health
There is danger never to get to his feet. Joints can’t withstand the weight. The rest of your life will suffer.
Today squats have become almost the most popular physical exercise. We can say that there is a new fashion — with screens of smartphones and televisions, we suggest to join the ranks of athletes. There are even new technology — simple exercises seem to be insufficient, so people use the cargo, killing the body of heavy loads. British scientists described the dangers of squats for your health.
They conducted a study and interviewed patients with sick joints. It turned out that in the past, many of them enjoying sit-UPS, not knowing that they will face problems. Meanwhile the body during a seemingly innocuous exercise gets a big load — people can sit 10-100 times in a row. The joints lose their elasticity.
Many fitness trainers love this exercise and recommend constantly. In fact it is effective because it helps to lose weight: athletes therefore shake not only the hips and buttocks but also the back, abdomen, shoulders and even the neck. At first glance it seems that this is a good price for the knees.
But the feet are the Foundation, with their help, each of us moves. And if you wear out the knees, then a new will not. Joint disease is dangerous, especially if bad heredity. For example, rheumatoid arthritis develops due to physical injury, infection or stress. This disease is difficult to cure a person not only loses the ability to walk, but also runs the risk of death.
Not been noticed that squats are the only exercise that helps enhance the figure. If desired, alternate them with other physical activities that help relieve tension from the knees. To abandon the sport is, but it is important to use the body.