Experts have called the foods that can cause migraines
Migraine at the moment is still not fully understood disease. Experts believe that the headache may cause a food, and called them.
People suffer a migraine. In some it appears for a few hours, while others can’t get rid of the pain during the day. Doctors investigating the illness, but still cannot fully explain its nature. Pharmaceutical companies offer a wide range of drugs, but their effectiveness is not always satisfactory. Only 18% of women and 6% of men diagnosed with the classic form of the disease, while many others it appears because of an action not yet established factors. According to experts, pain provoke a food. They contain amino acids, turning naturally to amines. Many of them disintegrate in the intestine and liver, without causing harm, but if not, one is faced with the unpleasant sensations. These substances are divided into three groups — tyramine, serotonin, tannin and histamine. Physicians are advised to closely monitor your diet and notice what starts a migraine in the future to eliminate from your diet triggers products.
Primarily scientists have identified red wine. Contained in alcoholic beverage sulfites and tannins enhance the effect of the tyramine. He is found in bananas, plums, avocados and many citrus. Tannin is located in legumes, serotonin in berries, tomatoes, hazelnuts and pineapples. Often the pain may begin after eating chocolate and pastry.