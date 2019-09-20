Experts have called the fruit, rejuvenating the blood
Chinese scientists have found that eating the fruit of the Arhat strengthens the cells in the red marrow. In turn, this allows you to slow the aging process in the body.
Their findings, researchers have substantiated by experiments with laboratory mice in which they for ten months ate Arhat. The result was seen improving in the red bone marrow hematopoietic stem cells. Namely, these cells are the precursors of blood cells actively influence the process of their regeneration until the complete recovery.
According to scientists, the results obtained in the case of animals, it can be applied to humans. They attribute this to the fact that the principle of operation of such cells in all living organisms similar.
Therefore, experts recommend eating the fruit of the Arhat, because thus there is activation of stem cells and rejuvenation of blood. Accordingly, there is and overall improvement of human health.
Note that the Arhat is a perennial vine, mostly grows in China and Thailand. The plant has long been prized for its sweet fruits, which are often used as low calorie sweetener.