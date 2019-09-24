Experts have called the main pros and cons of paleo diet
Industry experts have named all the pros and cons of the paleo diet, also known as Stone age diet. This diet includes meat, fat, vegetables and very little carbohydrates. It fed the old man, forced to survive in difficult conditions.
Experts confess that a definite position on this question is no. Some nutritionists call the paleo diet safe, others claim that it poses threats to human health. For a holistic understanding of the many experts propose first to learn the principles of the diet. The main products of this diet — meat, fish, fruit, plants and nuts that grew in the wild without human intervention. In the modern world the meat of wild animals allowed to replace beef and pork, but they have to bicarbonate without any additives. In addition, you can use seeds, eggs, mushrooms, vegetable oil and herbal infusions. Thus it is necessary to abandon dairy products, legumes, potatoes, sugar, bread and processed foods. Eat proponents of this diet recommend only when there is hunger.
Nutritionists, even those who consider Stone diet is questionable, found in it some advantages. First, it is the rejection of fast food, sodas and other products containing fast carbs and have a negative impact on the body. As for the cons the paleo diet, then here is attributed the shortage of protein foods, which can seriously harm your health. In addition, it is believed that not every body is able to process so-called wild food. After weighing all the pros and cons, the experts came to the conclusion that to expect a desired result from such a diet is hardly necessary.