Experts have called the most carcinogenic household thing
August 21, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Experts told, what is the thing in the home is the most carcinogenic. It turns out that ordinary kitchen utensils may provoke the development of cancer.
The material from which the cookware, there is a polyvinyl chloride. This substance poses a serious health threat. It in most cases is added for greater resistance to stains. By the way, this component is found in boxes of pizza, and dental floss.
Experts have told that it is impossible to apply in the kitchen. This list includes plastic food containers. If the food for a long time in this capacity, then it begins to absorb toxic substances. In addition, it is prohibited to use air fresheners, sweeteners, including saccharin. Detergents should choose the most gentle.