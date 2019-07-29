Experts have called the most dangerous health foods
Experts in the field of nutrition called products, which can cause great harm to the body. According to nutritionists, such food is better once and for all to exclude from the daily diet.
Experts drew attention to the pickled herring and caviar, which is sold in plastic containers. The first may be stored only in oil, if it is missing, it means that the product is composed of methenamine. He’s frozen and added to the eggs.
The list of banned and got fast food because they have a lot of chemical additives. Should be excluded from the diet foods rich in TRANS fats. They adversely affect cellular metabolism. These elements are found in margarine, mayonnaise, potato chips, pastries, ketchup, frozen foods.
Are harmful and foods with sugar substitutes. They all have a negative impact on the normal functioning of the prostate gland and have a strong choleretic effect.