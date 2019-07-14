Experts have called the most effective ways of dealing with stress at work
Experts told about the most effective ways of dealing with stress during a stay in the workplace. According to the survey HeadHunter, at least one out of five people in Russia is facing tension at work daily, and 35% of the citizens believe it to be a cause of poor health.
According to the expert Olesya Zaporozhets, stress can affect the health of the person, reducing the protective functions of the body and weaken the immune system. Factors for stress at work may be few, these include difficult relationships with colleagues, frequent conflicts and difficult negotiations. To lead to a stress condition able and “student syndrome” when a person strives to be better than others. Uncomfortable working conditions are also the cause for stress, it concerns the lack of the ability to perform work remotely, remoteness of places of work from their permanent place of residence, inconvenient schedule or even incorrectly equipped workplace.
Ways to cope with stress at work will depend on the voltage source, reports “Word and Deed”. In particular, you can pull up your negotiation skills to seek the advice of an experienced colleague, to go on a vacation or change of scenery. It is also important to determine whether the work takes effort and experiences.