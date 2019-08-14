Experts have called the most important factor in weight loss
American scientists have named the important factor that “forces” the body to lose weight.
As we found out, there is a simple way of losing weight, which programs the body for weight loss.
Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin has identified an important factor in weight loss. It turns out, to begin to reduce weight, as if oblivious of the efforts will help a simple half-hour workout.
Studies have shown that regular exercise of any kind cause people to eat right, lowering cravings for harmful food. In particular, exercises instill a dislike sweets and sweet drinks that helps to lose weight.
As explained by the expert, Professor Molly Bray, who oversees research, training really form proper eating habits, even if the man didn’t have plans to go on a diet. Therefore, even taking into account the fact that the impact of sports on weight loss is exaggerated, you should think about something.
The effect of weight loss is achieved hormone. As told miss Bray, sports increases the production of hormone – neurotransmitter dopamine, which greatly tames the appetite.