Experts have called the most simple and effective exercise for weight loss
Experts have called the most simple and effective exercise that helps you to lose weight without financial cost. According to doctors, Hiking for an hour a day will burn up to 600 calories with a balanced diet will allow you to reset to 1 kilogram per week.
Experts in nutrition say that a balanced diet is not enough to weight has moved from the “dead point”. Minimal physical activity is essential for getting rid of extra pounds. For this reason, experts recommend dieters to start with daily walks.
When unhurried promenade for an hour body burns up to 300 calories, and if to complicate the task of speeding up the pace or moving on descents, the body can get rid of 600 calories. If we apply such kind of physical activity every day, bringing your heart rate to 70% of the maximum, this method will help to actively burn fat and drop up to 1 pounds of excess weight per week.