Experts have called the most useful products that should be present in the diet
Experts told about the most useful products that must be present in the human diet. They had a positive influence on health, preventing the risk of several ailments.
Go easy on the bananas should be due to the presence of potassium regulating blood pressure. Natural yogurt contains protein which is well absorbed by the body, its regular use promotes weight loss. Pumpkin is low in calories, but rich in fiber and beta-carotene. In olive oil you can find antioxidants, and milk provides the body with calcium and vitamin D which strengthen bones. Blueberries are good for the heart and bladder, all due to the presence of flavonoids and carotenoids, and with the help of beets can reduce blood pressure.
Cabbage contains a lot of potassium, which plays a role in normal blood clotting. In eggplant, in addition to fiber, has B vitamins and protects brain cells antioxidants. Oatmeal stimulates the metabolism, also recommended to include in the diet bulgur, flax seeds, lean meats and beans.