Experts have called the most useful varieties of fish
Experts told which fish are most beneficial for human health. They underlined the important properties of each type.
According to experts, tuna and cod are rich in dietary protein, fats and carbohydrates. The last fish helps to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and improves metabolism. Source of amino acids that influence hormone production of serotonin and melanin is halibut, and salmon species contain acids responsible for the health and beauty. Som is an excellent choice for the diet of children, especially those who have problems with digestion.
Experts also suggest to consume the flounder, which strengthens the immune system and is a natural aphrodisiac. Wishing to lose weight can include in your diet carp it is able to compensate for the deficiency of calcium and sulfur in the body.