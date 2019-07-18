Experts have called the product that protects from breast cancer
Experts conducted a study in which women diagnosed with breast cancer every day added to your diet mushrooms. The results showed that patients decreased the growth of tumor cells.
Scientists explain this effect because when ingested, these mushrooms create a barrier from bacteria and viruses that provoke the development of inflammation, contributing to the emergence and development of cancer.
In the composition of mushrooms contain substances that positively influence the dendritic cells are the main fighters against cancer. In this regard, increased production of T-lymphocytes, strengthens the immune defense and not allow cancer cells to affect the body.
The researchers recommended for those women who already suffer from breast cancer or having a genetic predisposition to it, add in your daily diet mushrooms in an amount of about 100 g.
We will remind, according to scientists, should pay attention to even the causeless cough that may signal a cancerous disease.
Earlier also it was reported that American scientists a revolutionary breakthrough that provides hope for recovery for cancer patients. They found a special protein that is able to prevent the development of cancer.
Also earlier it was reported that curing cancer is possible through music. The study, which was conducted by Dr. Marcia Capella, coordinator of the Institute of Biophysics Carlos Chagas Filledoval, research has shown that the healing power of music is even able to treat the tumor.