Experts have called three of the most healthy Breakfast
The first line was rich in fiber, vitamins and long carbohydrates oatmeal. But not so simple.
The experts of the National research center “Healthy nutrition” told what Breakfast are the most useful. Many studies show that Breakfast is an important part of the diet – those who skip Breakfast tend to overeat during the day. In addition, Breakfast helps to maintain metabolism and digestion.
The experts gave first place in the rating of oatmeal. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, is a source of fiber and long carbohydrates. Oatmeal will help to boost your energy without causing spikes of blood sugar levels. But eat continuously one porridge is also not recommended – it is better to alternate between different mixes of cereals. Should avoid semolina, millet groats and porridge made from white rice.
To cook porridge is better on the water, with no added sugar. The porridge is perfect with fresh fruit or nuts, you can add a little honey.
In second place was the fruit. It is possible to do salads or eat whole. Fruits help to provide the body with nutrients and fiber. However, in some diseases it is not recommended to eat fruit on an empty stomach, so Breakfast is not suitable for everyone.
Third place went to the protein Breakfast. It can be fish, white meat, eggs, legumes.