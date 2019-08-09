Experts have called unexpected and useful properties of beer
German scientists in the study managed to discover the unexpected useful properties of beer. Relevant work was conducted by staff of the University of Erlangen — Nuremberg.
In the composition of beer includes ISO-alpha-bitter acids and xanthohumol that reduce the risk of inflammation, and more effectively help to resist fatty liver. In addition, intoxicating drink is also able to normalize the process of glucose metabolism, contributing to getting rid of excess weight.
Thus, the research emphasize that the positive effect of drinking beer is observed only in those cases when we are not talking about abuse. In addition, it is better to abandon a variety of salty snacks to go with beer, since they entail a set of unwanted pounds. It should take into account the individual characteristics of the organism.