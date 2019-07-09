Experts have compiled step by step instructions for getting rid of splinters
Experts have made a special step-by-step instruction for getting rid of splinters. The following brief guide, compiled by experts, will help to avoid such dangerous consequences of getting a foreign body under the skin, as inflammation and blood poisoning.
1.Visual inspection and damage assessment
Experts advise to evaluate the seriousness of the situation: the location of the pain, its dimensions, depth of penetration and contamination of the wound. If the foreign body of small size and apparent threat to life is not observed, — can cope with the trouble yourself. But in case of damage of the mucous membranes, eyes or genitals, you should definitely consult a doctor.
2.Hygiene and antiseptic
Before carrying out these procedures should disinfect the place the appearance of pain, as well as tools to be used, to avoid possible infection. Also might want to wash your hands or wear gloves to those who will participate in the removal of foreign bodies.
3.Magnifier and removing splinters
In order to determine the most effective method of removing infiltrated under the skin particles, you should use a magnifying glass. If you can see protruding from the skin the tip of the splinter, it should pull out with tweezers. In the case of penetration of the chips under the top layer of the epidermis, you have to use a needle to remove part of the foreign body out, and then get rid of it, as in the first case.
What not to do
The squeezing pain is dangerous because it can break. So you can only to greatly complicate its extraction. The use of such national means of combating the problem, such as vinegar, clay or the peel of bananas is also not necessary – it is fraught with infection in the open wound.