Experts have created a new rate of caloric content of food consumed for quick weight loss
Foreign experts have created a new rate of caloric content of food consumed in a day for quick weight loss. The results of a study published in the journal of Consumer Research.
Currently, the rate of caloric content of food intake for men is 2500 calories per day, while for women — 2000 Kcal. But now, based on new data, these figures may be out of date. In particular, the researchers found that to lose weight faster will let counting calorie limits for each meal, not all day. Experiments have shown that this approach leads to a greater likelihood that people in total will eat less.
Experts from the business school of Warwick showed two groups of 50 people image different kinds of food with the assumption about how many calories are on each plate. The results showed that the nutritionists who developed the norm for every meal, managed to achieve a total average limit for volunteers in the amount of 1528 calories. As for the former scheme, it was around 2 011 calories. As it turned out, in the first case, the total figure averaged 1417 calories, a decrease of 217 units than when using the usual scheme of calculation.
“Person with a daily plan to think about reducing calories most often during dinner and snacking, suggesting that they are likely to overeat, but didn’t think about other dishes. The same people that thought of each meal, have successfully reduced the daily limit of what has worked in favor of weight loss,” said the study authors.