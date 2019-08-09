Experts have debunked one of the most persistent myths about coffee
Experts conducted a research, which debunked one of the most persistent myths about coffee. According to them, this drink does not break the sleep.
For many years it was believed that coffee negatively affects the nervous system, and when used in the evening can spoil the rest of the night. A new scientific paper refutes this, as drunk a Cup of fragrant black tea product or four hours before nightfall is not harmful to the body. The big danger causes alcohol and nicotine. Even slight doses of these substances can cause insomnia. To such conclusions specialists, conducted a large-scale experiment lasting for 13.5 years. Every night, 785 people had recorded information about his health, noting the exact number of cigarettes smoked, drinking cups of refreshing drink and use of volume of alcohol.
Thanks to the volunteers managed to figure out what kind of impact on the human body has coffee. However, the researchers note, while their experience was not taken into account the individual characteristics of the subjects.