Experts have debunked the popular myth about coffee and insomnia
Scientists from the USA studied the effect of alcohol, caffeine and nicotine on sleep. According to them, drinking coffee or tea four hours before sleep with no negative effects, and the risk of insomnia exceeds the nicotine.
The study was attended by 785 people, their condition for 14 years was observed by experts from Florida Atlantic University in collaboration with colleagues from Harvard medical school. They analyzed data is a special wrist sensor on the duration and quality of sleep, but also about how quickly people Wake up after bedtime, and compared them with records of the number and set of food eaten.
Participants recorded in a diary the number of drinks consumed, caffeinated and alcoholic beverages as well as cigarette before bed cigarette.
It was found that the use of alcoholic beverages led to lower efficiency of sleep. This effect has been Smoking, which also slightly increased the time that participants in the study woke up in the night. While drinking coffee had no effect on sleep.
Thus, experts have refuted the myth about the dangers of drinking caffeine in the evening. However, they drew attention to the dangers of Smoking and alcohol for sleep.
However, some experts insist that if a person drinks two or three cups of coffee before bedtime, he’ll lose at least an hour of night rest, so they advise not to consume this drink after 17:00. The question of the best time to drink coffee, remains open.
Scientists note that the study was not taken into account individual characteristics that can influence the quality of sleep.