Experts have denied the use of coffee in the fight against cancer
Scientists from Australia’s University of QIMR Berghofer denied the benefits of coffee in combating cancer. It is established that the use of caffeine is not a risk factor for this horrible disease.
There is a lot of controversy about the dangers of coffee and its positive sides. Fans of the drink are concerned about the possible appearance of tumors in the body. The study was analyzed about 50 thousand cancer patients, of which 7 thousand have died. The scientists also compared the results of the people without a history of cancer. The experts found, the cancer and the habit of drink a Cup of coffee has no connection between them. While caffeine does not reduce the risk of developing cancer.
Large amounts of coffee can enhance cardiac function: frequency pulse and to increase the pressure. Installed and the fact that the drink contains cafestol, which increases cholesterol levels. Typically, this problem is solved by using a paper filter in the coffee maker. And in the body of those who prefer unfiltered beverage made in a French press, or Turkish, it comes an excess of cafestol. Some experiments have shown that unfiltered coffee 8% increases the blood concentration of low density lipoprotein.
One or two cups a day is the optimal dose that should not exceed. Also recommended to use natural coffee and not instant.