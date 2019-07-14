Experts have described the effect which can be achieved, having made abstinence from alcohol
Experts have described the effect which can be achieved, having made abstinence from alcohol. In their opinion, no spirits people’s lives become happier and healthier.
Many people use liquor, wanting to raise your mood and to find the courage to communicate with others, but researchers warn that it is a wrong opinion. Once a person stops drinking alcohol, he will be able to be more open with people, and the level of his courage will be higher. Suffering from insomnia should also give up the addiction.
Alcohol disrupts circadian cycles and affects REM sleep, a period during which a person sees dreams. At this moment the body gets to rest. Sports performance is no less dependent on a sober lifestyle. Because of the alcohol muscles not effectively restored, as lose some moisture. If you give up booze, you can build muscle.
Stores of vitamin B in the body are also dependent on alcohol. If this substance is available in abundance, people don’t have problems with energy. In addition, abusing the people worsen the condition of the skin. Often without drying it with alcohol, they cause an unhealthy appearance. Moisture loss affects the cells, because it should take into account these risks.