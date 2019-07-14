Experts have determined the optimal frequency of washing underwear
British experts in the field of fashion and hygiene shared his opinion on how often you need to wash underwear.
Speaking of underwear, the experts said that for them the optimal daily routine of washing due to the constant contact with the groin area, where the accumulated staphylococcal bacteria.
“Themselves living in the body of the bacteria are harmless, however, because of the skin damage they can cause the development of staphylococcal infection in which the skin may be covered with boils,” — said in this regard, a microbiologist from the University of De Montfort Dr. Katy Layard.
Layard also spoke about the water temperature required for washing underwear. She stated that for washing panties enough water temperature 40 degrees, but remember: there are microorganisms that can survive in 40 degree washing.
“If you work in a hospital, a kindergarten or a veterinary clinic, where care for the sick people, children or animals, I would recommend to wash clothes at 60 degrees,” explained the biologist.
In addition, the specialist advised the women to change the daily bra. In the armpits due to an accumulation of sweat can also breed Staphylococcus aureus, the expert explained.
At the same time, another specialist, Dr. Lisa Akerly, expressed the view that there is no any specific rules for washing bra. Daily washing is a matter of preference, personal hygiene, normal wash underwear to correlate with weather and as sweating, she said.