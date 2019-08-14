Experts have discovered a simple way to improve men’s health
Scientists from the University of Rovira and Virgili in Tarragona (Catalonia, Spain) found a simple way to improve the sexual function of men. The result of studies of male intimate health is strengthened through inclusion in the regular daily diet of 60 grams of nuts.
As confirmation of its findings by Spanish researchers presented the results of their experiment. The participants were 83 healthy men aged 18-35 who base their power adhered to the norms of the so-called “Western diet” (western pattern diet). Such diet is considered to be a harmful to health, because it contains a lot of meat, fatty and fried foods, and insufficient amount of vegetables, fruits and fiber.
In the experiment, half of the volunteers in their regular diet scientists added 60 grams of almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts a day. According to the survey of the health status of participants before and after the vote it was found that the correction did not quite “healthy” diet with nuts had improved male sexual health, which is reflected also in the strengthening of their libido, increased semen and even their self-assessments of quality of orgasm.