Experts have discovered an unexpected benefit of yawning
Yawn is useful, say recent scientific studies.
The neuroscientist from the USA Andrew Gallup conducted an experiment to support the hypothesis about the benefits of yawning.
The most common explanation was lack of oxygen. With yawning the body’s deficiencies. However, Gallup believes that in fact yawning is caused by an undesirable increase in brain temperature and yawning, the man cools the brain.
In the experiment, which was organized by the Professor, to the forehead of the participants were put either ice or bags with hot water. In this popular scientific material there are links to articles in serious scientific journals: in particular, on the works of our compatriot Eugene Kupcina. We were asked to comment on the study of the doctor-neurophysiologist, Professor in the Department of neurophysiology Paul Umrihina.
Still, it’s more a hypothesis, — said the Professor. — It really can be the basis of a yawn. It’s hot, for example, but we did not become more or less yawn. Perhaps this phenomenon laid down some very ancient mechanisms. Assumptions in this subject. Primarily known hypothesis is that people yawn due to lack of oxygen, — Andrew Gallup mentions it, but says that she never confirmed. Not all that is being tested experimentally, is always the absolute truth.
Experiments can be put in different ways, I’m sure Paul Unruhen. The researcher always wants his idea was confirmed. While negative results tend not to publish, although setbacks can befall even the most experienced and renowned scientists.
Here, the article, everything is clear: the rats increased the temperature, they yawned, and she immediately fell, says an expert. — Rarely is it so clear, but there is a nice chart is given, and the publication of the famous, scientific. And yet even such a serious work is to double-check.
At the moment the mankind not knows not only why we yawn, but why we can be tickled and how the body sinks into sleep. Sleep, too heterogeneous, slow, fast. Why? This is, no one knows.
There is a theory that needs sleep, not a yawn to reduce the temperature of the brain. Mankind is familiar with these mechanisms are very superficial.