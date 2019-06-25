Experts have discovered why women age faster than men
In Austria, scientists have discovered why women have signs of aging appear earlier than men. Among several reasons, the most important is the deterioration of the elasticity of the skin during menopause.
The group of specialists held a large-scale study, it was attended by about 600 representatives of both sexes, aged 26-90 years. This provided the opportunity to examine the issue of aging. Most of the man’s face begins to change from age 40 to 50 years. However, in women, these symptoms occur twice as fast. The impact of menopause and all the processes that are associated with it. In the studied period, a woman’s body loses estrogen, which in turn decreases the production of collagen. Further, due to this phenomenon there is some reaction, the skin on the face begins to SAG. Aging happens faster than men.
Several years later, the loss of use of estrogen gradually decreases and decreases the rate of age-related changes in women. From this point on, the process of physiological aging in both sexes is equalized, said study co-author Sonia Windhager.