Experts have established what habits lead to sleep disturbance
Specialists conducted a study and found, what bad habits lead to sleep disturbance. Mainly they studied human exposure to alcohol, nicotine and caffeine.
Many people are convinced, a Cup of coffee, drink it in the evening leads to sleep disturbance. At the same time, it is believed that alcohol in small amounts can help to sleep. Scientists decided to find out whether this is so, and held a large-scale experiment, which was attended by 785 people. For 14 years the participants experience organized by staff at the Harvard medical school and Florida Atlantic University, lived under partial observation. Data collection was conducted by means of special electronic sensors, which transmitted signals to the physical condition of the person. Because of this, scientists were able to establish exactly what the impact of harmful habits on the ability quickly to sleep.
Contrary to popular belief, caffeine exerted a minor effect on the nervous system, and this surprised the researchers, but alcohol and cigarettes on the contrary had an adverse impact on the health of the subjects. On average, a small dose of alcohol and nicotine lead to lack of sleep. Such people are watched every day on 42 minutes less.