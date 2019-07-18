Experts have established what the risks entail inactivity and excess weight
Researchers conducted another study and found the risks that entail inactivity and excess weight. In their opinion, this leads to a lack of vitamin D and premature death.
The staff of Trinity College in Dublin organized scientific work, during which they tried to check earlier, emerging data on the risk of lack of vitamin D. it has been repeatedly various researchers have indicated that the lack of it leads to negative consequences primarily for men older than 80 years. Now, this category has expanded after receiving the new data obtained through the study of materials about 6 thousands people in the UK. As it turned out, due to the lack of substance in 2 times increased risk of premature death.
Scientists were able not only to install as a growing danger to humans in the absence of proper amounts of vitamin D, and also check the threshold of any dangerous dosage. If the content of this vitamin in the blood decreases to 9 nanograms/milliliter, a person is at risk, especially if he is overweight and leads a sedentary lifestyle. Such people can diabetes, schizophrenia, suffer infertility and depression.