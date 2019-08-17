Experts have found a link between type 2 diabetes and sleep problems
A new study finds that middle-aged women suffering from type 2 diabetes are at greater risk of sleep disturbances. The conclusions made by the experts of the North American menopause society.
It is known that estrogen and progesterone affect the cell response to insulin. The result has been suspected that hormonal changes at menopause can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels women, subjecting it to greater risk of diabetes. According to statistics, the patients of middle age have a higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes during menopause. Similarly, it has been shown that hormonal changes affect the quality of sleep. Mainly due to night sweats and hot flashes, caused by changes in hormones, about 42% of women in the premenopausal and 60% in postmenopausal women have sleep disorders.
For people with diabetes sleep problems can worsen the different symptoms of the disease and associated medications, which cause, among other things, more frequent urination at night. At the same time, sleep is defined as a key factor in trying to prevent and cope with diabetes.
A new study based on data from two large Internet surveys showed that the average total number of symptoms associated with sleep, was significantly higher in individuals with type 2 diabetes than people without the disease. The severity of the problems with night’s sleep are also more serious in women with diabetes.