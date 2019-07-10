Experts have found a product that prevents diabetes and cancer
Milk consumption is associated with a low risk of bladder cancer and colorectal cancer. To such conclusion scientists from the University of Granada and the Complutense University of Madrid under the guidance of Professor angel Gil and Rose Ortega.
They investigated how milk and dairy products affect the prevention of chronic diseases.
Milk affects the formation of muscle and bones. Those who drink low fat milk, reduced the risk of developing metabolic syndrome and type II diabetes. Also been found a link between milk consumption during pregnancy and newborn weight.
Scientists note that older fans of milk decreases the probability of developing atrophy of skeletal muscle and vertebral fractures. But the use of this product reduces the risk of hip fracture or a fracture due to osteoporosis.