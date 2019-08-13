Experts have found a simple and affordable cure for old age
Experts in the field of healthy lifestyle from the UK has found a simple and affordable cure for old age. It turned out that the fight against aging you can use regular tea.
If every day to drink eight cups of tea, you can get sufficient to deal with aging the amount of nutrients contained in the drink. To this conclusion, as reported by medical publication, came Nicky Wybrow.
“The aging process is triggered by destructive chemical processes that occur at the cellular level under the influence of waste products. As a result, free radicals that affect neighboring cells and transform the process in a chain reaction. But this can be combated with the help of available tools. For example — tea”, says Vibro, noting that the tea should be consumed in the shock dose.
Vibro drinking eight cups of tea a day and says that this is not the limit. Tea, according to the expert, makes the skin supple and elastic, which may be evidence of successful struggle drink with aging.
“I drink tea almost every hour, so my skin remains young. Especially useful for green and white tea — in these grades a maximum content of nutrients. Black tea, however, is also quite good. Try to drink tea without sugar, in order to maximize the benefits of the drink” — adds Vibro.