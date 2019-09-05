Experts have found how women can you eat before bedtime
Research scientists from the USA showed that women who attend the gym, don’t limit yourself to protein-rich foods before bedtime.
Eating before sleep is associated with metabolic disorders and growth the fat reserves in the body. But if women are physically active and training with weights, they can have even half an hour before bedtime, absolutely without fear for their figure. To such conclusion scientists from the University of Florida. However, the experts say, that food taken before bedtime should be protein.
In the experiments of researchers involved women who regularly engaged in weight training. These participants used protein shakes and protein meals at different times relative to their workouts and sleep. Researchers, in turn, monitors the processes of lipolysis (release of fat from fat cells to provide muscles with energy) in the body member.
As a result, they found that if women exercise regularly, it does not matter that at what point is accepted, a protein, a day after a workout or in the evening before bed. Rich in protein food, even eaten ahead of sleep did not slow down or lipolysis or fat burning, stated the authors.
“Women who attend a gym, there is no need to limit yourself to protein-rich foods before going to sleep,” he postulated, they eventually.