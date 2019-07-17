Experts have found out how the sauna affects blood pressure
Scientists from Halle-Wittenberg University, Germany, conducted a study on how sauna affects blood pressure. As it turned out, the blood pressure first rises and then falls.
Sports doctors are attracted to the study of 19 volunteers who needed to be in the sauna for 25 minutes. The participants of the experiment were measured blood pressure and heart rate during and after the session. The results showed that blood pressure increases during a visit to the specified location. It was noted that after some time the figures fell down and was even below the level of the initial values.
“Between exposure to saunas and effect in the resting phase there is a big difference: first, increased blood pressure, then falls below the baseline. We came to the conclusion that any person can visit this place, as moderate exercise is tolerated without symptoms. However, people with low blood pressure should be somewhat more cautious,” said the scientists.
In the second part of the experiment, researchers asked subjects to use a bike pedometer. The result was revealed the same levels of blood pressure and heart rate, and a sauna. According to experts, this suggests that the bathhouse with hot air is a physical activity. In the long run it brings the same positive effects as in sports. As for weight loss, the fat does not occur because of the lack of muscle activity.