Experts have found out what good for your colon
Breakfast is the main source of energy for the body active person, so the choice of products, which is Breakfast, should be approached with the utmost care. Experts in the field of healthy nutrition told you to eat in the morning so that your digestive tract was in optimal condition.
That is almost the perfect Breakfast is oatmeal, and so, probably, all know, so move on to other, equally useful products. This, for example, bananas. “Bananas are extremely useful if you have them as a part of Breakfast. They contain the body needs nutrients, ensuring digestive organs work the whole day. Bananas also contain fiber and many important vitamins and minerals,” experts say.
No less useful than bananas, are apples. This fruit, as a newly established scientists, it is much better refreshing in the morning than coffee, and unlike the latter, an exceptionally beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal tract.
Other products, with the use of which is to start the day is yogurt and seeds. The benefits of yogurt for digestive is no doubt in anybody, and as for seeds, they are (in purified form) can be added to oatmeal and other cereals. Seeds — this is, if anything, a great prebiotic, very useful for the digestive system.